Stonnington Group, Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Illumina Inc, Roku Inc, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Caterpillar Inc, Southern Copper Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stonnington Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Illumina Inc, Roku Inc, DoorDash Inc, Square Inc, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Caterpillar Inc, Southern Copper Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonnington Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Stonnington Group, Llc owns 269 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonnington+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,462 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 38 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,777 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,536 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 39,934 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $475.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 29,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $180.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $57.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 64.62%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $427.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Square Inc by 103.09%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $240.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Carvana Co by 122.59%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $324.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 130.67%. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $604.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 41.06%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $504.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 95.33%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31.

Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33.

Sold Out: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC keeps buying
