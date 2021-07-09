Grassi Investment Management Buys Airbnb Inc, Wynn Resorts, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: WYNN, SPG, COTY, MCD,
- Added Positions: ABNB, ADM, LC, X, TSLA, AMD, PFE, CRM, MAC, SHOP, SBUX, WDAY, LYV, COST, IWM, XLC, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: LHX, BMY, STZ, FB, SEDG, RCL, FCX, INTC, GOOG, LITE, XLF,
- Sold Out: T, PODD, TPR, PII, VUZI,
- Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 5,306,350 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 69,955 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 357,073 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,577 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 253,060 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio.
Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $129.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coty Inc (COTY)
Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Coty Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $235.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 1598.18%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $149.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 55,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LendingClub Corp (LC)
Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $17.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $655.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53.Sold Out: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)
Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Vuzix Corporation. The sale prices were between $15.17 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $20.3.
