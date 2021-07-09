Logo
Grassi Investment Management Buys Airbnb Inc, Wynn Resorts, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Grassi Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc, Wynn Resorts, Simon Property Group Inc, Coty Inc, LendingClub Corp, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AT&T Inc, Insulet Corp, Tapestry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grassi Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Grassi Investment Management owns 123 stocks with a total value of $868 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grassi Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grassi+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Grassi Investment Management
  1. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 5,306,350 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio.
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 69,955 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 357,073 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,577 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 253,060 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $129.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coty Inc (COTY)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Coty Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $8.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $235.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 1598.18%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $149.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 55,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LendingClub Corp (LC)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in LendingClub Corp by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $17.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $655.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.

Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53.

Sold Out: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Vuzix Corporation. The sale prices were between $15.17 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $20.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Grassi Investment Management.

