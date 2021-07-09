Logo
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Paychex Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, ABB during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mountain+capital+investment+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 541,953 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 954.24%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 105,573 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 285,802 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 50,487 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 146,866 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.97%
New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 18,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 39,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Trupanion Inc. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $113.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 954.24%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.85%. The holding were 541,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 999.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $42.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 177,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 996.75%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.990800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 228,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $52.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 146,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.54%. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $106.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 52,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 110,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $33.34.

Sold Out: RELX PLC (RELX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $25.16 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $26.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc.





