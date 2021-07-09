Savior LLC Buys First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, ProShares Ultra S&P500, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, ProShares Short Russell2000, ProShares Ultra Silver

- New Purchases: SSO, IWD, MRVL, SYLD, EMQQ, IQLT, CSB, EWT, XSOE, IUSB, RYH, IXG, FALN, IRM, DIA, FERG, SQQQ, BTX, ASXC, RBLX, CLOV, WISH, 4LRA, ZKIN, CLNE, TNL, GUT, GAB, TDY, DCOM,
- Added Positions: FXN, QLD, DBA, SCHZ, SCHX, SPAB, FNDX, VUG, SCHO, SCHF, SPIB, FNDF, AOM, SCHP, HYG, BNDX, MMM, SPTS, SCHC, NVDA, GLD, VNQ, SPSB, FIXD, VBK, FNDA, SCHA, EFV, VTWO, BP, STZ, MBB, NYCB, BB, STWD, HYLB, TEF, TR, HQH, PLTR, TLRY, TLRY, SQ, BBN,
- Reduced Positions: RWM, AAPL, VZ, MSFT, NFLX, AMZN, GOOGL, BAC, CMCSA, JPM, SLB, GM, EPAM, GOOG, ANSS, BMY, C, KO, LLY, MDT, PNC, SYK, USB, UNH, V, AVGO, IGLB, SPLG, ABT, ATVI, AME, CVX, CME, COST, DHR, DD, ECL, NEE, GD, HD, ICE, JNJ, MDLZ, MCD, MRK, MET, MS, NSC, ROST, CRM, SWK, TXN, RTX, TDG, DFS, FTNT, FB, NOW, PYPL, FTEC, T, ACN, APD, ALXN, ALL, HES, AXP, AIG, ADI, AON, AJG, ADP, TFC, BIO, CE, FIS, LNG, CSCO, CMA, COP, CCI, DOV, ETN, EW, EQIX, FISV, GE, HON, ITW, TT, INTC, KLAC, LMT, LOW, MMC, NI, NOC, ORCL, PPG, PH, PEP, PFE, PRU, PEG, QCOM, DGX, RDS.A, TRV, STT, TSCO, VLO, WMT, DIS, ANTM, MA, MELI, TAK, VRSK, CHTR, CFG, BLOK, ESGU, CB, MO, AMP, CNP, HAS, INCY, LAMR, LVS, MTB, VTRS, PGR, RSG, SBUX, SYY, TJX, TGT, UL, WFC, PCN, TEL, PM, KAR, COR, MPC, AMC, LW, PTON, CARR, OTIS, BIB, BND, EDV, EFG, IWR, MXI, USMV,
- Sold Out: 9MW, AGQ, CLM, AGNC, WCN, IHI, VAR, TROW, AAP, TRN, VFC, L, NEO, CRF, WD5A, CIT, FIVN, INSP, SDGR, IAC, ICLN, STX, ATO, DE, FLIR, FHN, INTU, LHCG, NLOK, ROP, EGOV, CW, UVXY, ANF, A, ARE, AADR, AVB, HLX, NTNX, 2TX, NAVI, MNKKQ, CSOD, ENV, RS, CBPO, VSAT, ALT, AWK, PNW, NTRS,
- First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) - 163,545 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) - 411,635 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 167.80%
- First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 102,413 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 134,515 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 177,227 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
Savior LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 24,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Savior LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.55 and $162.4, with an estimated average price of $158.25. The stock is now traded at around $159.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 17,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Savior LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 36,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
Savior LLC initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.76 and $67.38, with an estimated average price of $63.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Savior LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $38.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Savior LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)
Savior LLC added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 167.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $11.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 411,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Savior LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7515.38%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.549500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Savior LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.754100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Savior LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.705900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Savior LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.59 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.108900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Savior LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)
Savior LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Silver (AGQ)
Savior LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Silver. The sale prices were between $41.1 and $54.56, with an estimated average price of $48.73.Sold Out: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)
Savior LLC sold out a holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Savior LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Savior LLC sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Savior LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72.
