Savior LLC Buys First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, ProShares Ultra S&P500, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, ProShares Short Russell2000, ProShares Ultra Silver

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Savior LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, ProShares Ultra S&P500, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, ProShares Ultra QQQ, sells Marvell Technology Inc, ProShares Short Russell2000, ProShares Ultra Silver, Verizon Communications Inc, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Savior LLC. As of 2021Q2, Savior LLC owns 837 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Savior LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/savior+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Savior LLC
  1. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) - 163,545 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  2. First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) - 411,635 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 167.80%
  3. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 102,413 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  4. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 134,515 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  5. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 177,227 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Savior LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 24,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Savior LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.55 and $162.4, with an estimated average price of $158.25. The stock is now traded at around $159.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 17,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Savior LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 36,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Savior LLC initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.76 and $67.38, with an estimated average price of $63.58. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Savior LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $38.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Savior LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Savior LLC added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 167.80%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $11.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 411,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Savior LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7515.38%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.549500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Savior LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.754100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Savior LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.705900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Savior LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.59 and $30.01, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.108900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Savior LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Silver (AGQ)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Silver. The sale prices were between $41.1 and $54.56, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Sold Out: Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc (CLM)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.9 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Savior LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Savior LLC. Also check out:

1. Savior LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Savior LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Savior LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Savior LLC keeps buying
