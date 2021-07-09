Marotta Asset Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ET

- New Purchases: VTIP, MDYV, SPY, INTU, GNRC, KO, CDE, ANTM, SLVP,
- Added Positions: BNDX, VGT, VWO, ENZL, XBI, VOO, ECH, EIRL, CGC, GSK, BHC, VGSH, SLYV, AZN, MSFT, NVS, NVO, SNN, ALC, GMAB, SCHV, VTV, AMZN, DIS, TXN, JPM, JNJ, IWN, ACN, ADP, CX, GOOGL, HON, LMT, V, MCD, PNC, PG, VZ, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: SCHZ, VWOB, SCHP, VNQI, SCHO, VDC, SCHH, VTI, EDEN, TFC, SCHE, VNQ, EWH, AAPL, SCHG, EWL, WFC, VDE, VEA, XOM, IWS, EWD, GMS, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: BND,
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 78,032 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 536,393 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 194,911 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 429,111 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.29%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 443,352 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 443,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 91,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $435.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $504.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)
Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 94.29%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 429,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.471700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.4 and $85.92, with an estimated average price of $85.24.
