Marotta Asset Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Marotta Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Intuit Inc, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marotta Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Marotta Asset Management owns 92 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marotta Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marotta+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marotta Asset Management
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 78,032 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 536,393 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 194,911 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 429,111 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.29%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 443,352 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 443,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 91,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $435.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $504.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 94.29%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 429,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.471700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.4 and $85.92, with an estimated average price of $85.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marotta Asset Management. Also check out:

