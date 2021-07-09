Bill Nygren Comments on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( ICE, Financial) is one of the largest and, in our view, most successful financial exchange operators in the world. The company was created through a series of shrewd acquisitions executed by their founder and CEO Jeff Sprecher. Sprecher is one of the more capable CEOs we’ve evaluated, having demonstrated a long history of astute capital allocation and a willingness to act and adapt rapidly to new opportunities and competitive threats. Today, Intercontinental Exchange competes in three primary business segments: exchanges, fixed income/data services and mortgage technology. We believe each of these businesses exhibits attractive economic characteristics and that each should grow earnings well in excess of GDP over the long term. Despite this favorable long-term outlook, the company currently trades at a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the S&P 500. We believe a business with Intercontinental Exchange’s strong competitive position, excellent management team and attractive growth outlook deserves to trade well above a market multiple. We like buying great businesses at average prices and believe Intercontinental Exchange represents a compelling opportunity to do just that.

From Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.