Bill Nygren's Oakmark Select Fund 2nd-Quarter Commentary

During the second quarter of 2021, the U.S. economy continued its reopening and, as a result, business fundamentals improved further. Not surprisingly, equity prices followed suit. The Oakmark Select Fund returned 8% in the quarter, just behind the S&P 500 Index’s 8.6% return. One year ago, when the recovery was beginning, we noted that the portfolio was well-positioned for a normalizing economy. Checking in one year later, the Fund returned 66.9% during that time, compared to 40.8% for the S&P 500.

The most significant contributors to this quarter’s performance were Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial) (+18%), Capital One Financial ( COF, Financial) (+22%) and Facebook ( FB, Financial) (+18%). The performance of Alphabet and Facebook show that you don’t have to be an old-school value stock to be boosted by an improving economy. Both companies benefitted from the substantial growth in digital ad spending during the second quarter and they remain two of our most attractive opportunities, even after their recent strong performance.

The most significant detractors from our returns in the quarter were Booking Holdings ( BKNG, Financial) (-6%), new holding Allison Transmission ( ALSN, Financial) (-4%) and Lear ( LEA, Financial) (-3%). Their underperformance was not due to any significant or serious events as their minor price drops indicate.

Technically, we established one new position (Allison Transmission) and eliminated another (MGM Resorts International ( MGM, Financial)). We say technically because we restored Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( REGN, Financial) from a rather trivial to a more normal position size. You may recall Regeneron performed well for the Fund during the Covid-19 crisis, so we significantly reduced our position as its price-value gap narrowed. During the past several quarters, however, the market has experienced the now infamous “reopening trade,” in which companies that performed well during the pandemic trailed as the economy reopened. Regeneron suffered a similar fate and its shares have lagged the S&P 500 by roughly 4000 basis points, despite the company’s strong fundamentals and robust pipeline of new products. The underperformance widened Regeneron’s price-value gap, so we restored it to a more normal position size.

Allison Transmission is a niche industrial company with roughly 80% market share in truck transmissions. Its products provide the company’s customers with critical advantages, including fuel economy, reduced emissions, reliability and total-cost-of ownership. The importance of Allison Transmission’s products and its dominant market position have historically given it strong pricing power. Yet, in the year leading up to our purchase, the company’s shares underperformed peers by more than 40 percentage points. Although we believe the company’s fundamentals are still as strong, if not better, than its peers, investors have worried about how commercial vehicle electrification will affect Allison Transmission’s long-term business. We believe that the company’s investments in next-generation products will enable it to maintain its position as an industry leader, even as technologies change. Furthermore, we believe that our investment carries limited downside risk because Allison Transmission’s shares sell at 10x free cash flow, which ascribes almost no value to the future. In addition, the company’s management team diligently returns capital to shareholders.

We sold MGM Resorts International as its share price reached our estimate of intrinsic value. The market has become quite enthusiastic about the potential for online gaming. While there are a wide range of outcomes for this nascent market, MGM was not as attractive to us as other companies in our portfolio, even after we assumed very rosy conditions, including a full return to normal activity in Las Vegas.

Thank you, our fellow shareholders, for you continued investment in the Fund.

The securities mentioned above comprise the following preliminary percentages of the Oakmark Select Fund’s total net assets as of 06/30/21: Allison Transmission 2.6%, Alphabet Cl A 11.0%, Booking Holdings 3.5%, Capital One Financial 4.8%, Facebook Cl A 5.2%, Lear 3.9%, MGM Resorts International 0% and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 3.3%. Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice and are not intended as recommendations of individual stocks.

