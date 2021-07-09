Bill Nygren Comments on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Technically, we established one new position (Allison Transmission) and eliminated another (MGM Resorts International). We say technically because we restored Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( REGN, Financial) from a rather trivial to a more normal position size. You may recall Regeneron performed well for the Fund during the Covid-19 crisis, so we significantly reduced our position as its price-value gap narrowed. During the past several quarters, however, the market has experienced the now infamous “reopening trade,” in which companies that performed well during the pandemic trailed as the economy reopened. Regeneron suffered a similar fate and its shares have lagged the S&P 500 by roughly 4000 basis points, despite the company’s strong fundamentals and robust pipeline of new products. The underperformance widened Regeneron’s price-value gap, so we restored it to a more normal position size.

From Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Select Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.