Bill Nygren Comments on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( ALSN, Financial) is a niche industrial company with roughly 80% market share in truck transmissions. Its products provide the company’s customers with critical advantages, including fuel economy, reduced emissions, reliability and total-cost-of ownership. The importance of Allison Transmission’s products and its dominant market position have historically given it strong pricing power. Yet, in the year leading up to our purchase, the company’s shares underperformed peers by more than 40 percentage points. Although we believe the company’s fundamentals are still as strong, if not better, than its peers, investors have worried about how commercial vehicle electrification will affect Allison Transmission’s long-term business. We believe that the company’s investments in next-generation products will enable it to maintain its position as an industry leader, even as technologies change. Furthermore, we believe that our investment carries limited downside risk because Allison Transmission’s shares sell at 10x free cash flow, which ascribes almost no value to the future. In addition, the company’s management team diligently returns capital to shareholders.

From Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Select Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.