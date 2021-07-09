Audrey Greenberg Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Audrey Greenberg Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) ( NYMT) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Audrey E. Greenberg as Director of the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Greenberg will serve as a member of the Investment Committee.

Ms. Greenberg is Co-Founder, Board Member and Executive Managing Director of Discovery Labs and its sister operating company, Center for Breakthrough Medicines, a biopharma real estate and services platform enabling the path to commercialization for novel cell and gene therapies. Ms. Greenberg’s diverse experience spans over two decades in real estate private equity where she managed several REITs, including time as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at ING Clarion Partners, Senior Vice President at Exeter Property Group, and Chief Financial Officer and Principal at CBRE Global Investors. Prior to her time in private equity, Ms. Greenberg worked as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. Ms. Greenberg started her career in public accounting at Deloitte and has an MBA from Wharton.

In 2020, Audrey was selected by Philadelphia Magazine as one of the top Trailblazers in Biotech and was featured on the cover of Main Line Today’s Power Women edition. Audrey is passionate about the advancement and representation of women in leadership positions as well as supporting Philadelphia as a preeminent US life science cluster. She regularly serves as a keynote speaker at life sciences and real estate conferences with a particular focus on creating world-leading bio-innovation hubs.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Steven R. Mumma, the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to welcome Audrey to the Board. Audrey brings a wealth of knowledge and operational experience from her lengthy career in private equity and real estate, which will be of great benefit to the Company and the Board.” Alan L. Hainey, lead independent director, added “We are pleased to be able to add a new director of Audrey’s quality to the Board. She brings significant operational expertise, a fresh perspective and an additional independent voice to the Board.”

“I am excited and honored to be appointed to the NYMT Board of Directors,” said Ms. Greenberg. “I look forward to applying my background and expertise to work alongside my fellow Board members and management to continue building a diversified investment portfolio that delivers stable cash flows over various economic cycles for stockholders.”

With Ms. Greenberg’s appointment, the Company’s Board of Directors is now comprised of eight directors, six of whom are independent, with women and minorities making up 50% of independent directors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

For Further Information

AT THE COMPANY
Investor Relations
Phone: 212-792-0107
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3ODEyMCM0Mjg4OTI4IzIwMTkwMTA=
3fcca4b5-2809-4158-9d2e-8e2ac4c28ae2
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment