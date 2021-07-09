Logo
Kinder Morgan Closes on Stagecoach Assets

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today closed on its previously announced acquisition of the business of Stagecoach Gas Services LLC (Stagecoach). The Stagecoach assets include 4 natural gas storage facilities with a total FERC-certificated working gas capacity of 41 billion cubic feet and a network of FERC-regulated natural gas transportation pipelines with multiple interconnects to major interstate natural gas pipelines, including Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP), a KMI subsidiary.

“We’re pleased to add this well-positioned natural gas infrastructure to our portfolio of natural gas assets and provide additional services to our customers in the Northeast,” said KMI’s President of Interstate Natural Gas Pipelines Kimberly S. Watson. “Natural gas continues to play a vital role as both a low emission fuel source and as a backstop to intermittent renewable power generation.”

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the words “expects,” “believes,” anticipates,” “plans,” “will,” “shall,” “estimates,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements in this news release include express or implied statements concerning the proposed transaction, including the anticipated benefits to KMI’s business and stockholders. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although KMI believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements will materialize or their ultimate impact on KMI’s operations or financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in KMI’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2020 (under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and elsewhere) and its subsequent reports, which are available through the SEC’s EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on KMI’s website at ir.kindermorgan.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005396/en/

