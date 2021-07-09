Cal Water Prepared for California's Drought Emergency and Ready to Meet Governor Newsom's Call for Statewide Water Conservation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cal Water Prepared for California's Drought Emergency and Ready to Meet Governor Newsom's Call for Statewide Water Conservation

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following yesterday’s expansion of the emergency drought declaration in California by Governor Gavin Newsom, California Water Service (Cal Water) today reaffirmed its preparedness to respond to the drought emergency and its commitment to helping customers answer the governor’s call for statewide water conservation.

“We partnered with customers to achieve impressive water savings during the last drought, and we are prepared to do the same this time around,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “We have invested in our infrastructure and taken action to increase water supply reliability in our service areas. Now, we are offering even more support for customers who want to reduce their water use as we face increasingly serious drought conditions.”

Cal Water offers:

  • Rebates on high-efficiency appliances and devices, with certain rebates recently doubled
  • A smart landscape tune-up program that includes an irrigation system evaluation along with installation of efficient devices and repair of most irrigation leaks at no cost to customers
  • A free conservation kit that includes a garden hose nozzle with shutoff valve, high-efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators, and more
  • Educational resources

Cal Water is also preparing to launch a drip system conversion rebate this summer and relaunch its turf replacement program, created during the last historic drought.

Additionally, Cal Water reminds customers to continue observing the prohibited uses of water that continue to be in effect. Water-wasting activities include, in part:

  • Using water on outdoor landscaping that causes runoff onto adjacent properties or paved areas
  • Using a hose to wash vehicles unless the hose has a shutoff nozzle or similar device
  • Not repairing leaks within five days of notification
  • Irrigating outdoors between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., unless local ordinances state otherwise
  • Using water in a fountain or other decorative water feature, except where part of a recirculating system

Customers can visit calwater.com/conservation for details on its conservation program along with a full list of prohibited uses of water. In June 2021, the utility filed its updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan with the California Public Utilities Commission, which included penalties for violating prohibited uses of water.

Cal Water will continue monitoring local conditions in each of its districts and implement any additional actions based on ongoing supply and demand assessments, according to Kropelnicki.

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 492,600 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434

ti?nf=ODI3ODEwNCM0MjkwNjQyIzIwMTAzNDI=
18b74f2b-a2d1-407d-9ae9-3bab9f422704
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment