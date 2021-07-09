Logo
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), July 9, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of 435,250 new shares on July 9, 2021 pursuant to (i) a capital increase in connection with Nyxoah’s initial public offering in the United States and (ii) the exercise of subscription rights.

  • Share capital: EUR 4,369,902.59
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,437,859 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,437,859 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
  • 91 “2013 ESOP Warrants” issued on 3 May 2013 and 23 December 2014, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 45,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 365 “2016 ESOP Warrants” issued on 3 November 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 182,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
  • 319 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on 12 December 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 159,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
  • 540,000 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on 21 February 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 540,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

*

* *

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, CFO
[email protected]
+32 (0)10 22 24 55

Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
[email protected]


