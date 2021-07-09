/C O R R E C T I O N -- Haemonetics Corporation/

PR Newswire

In the news release, Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results: August 11, 2021, issued July 9, 2021 by Haemonetics Corporation over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the link to the webcast was incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results: August 11, 2021

BOSTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results at 6:00 am EDT on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EDT on August 11, 2021.

The call can be accessed with the following information:



U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512

Conference ID required for access: 1674067

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i5w7z4hk

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technologies address important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact:

Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

[email protected]

