Seaspan Announces Pricing of Upsized $750 Million 5.50% Senior Unsecured Blue Transition Bonds

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Seaspan Announces Pricing of Upsized $750 Million 5.50% Senior Unsecured Blue Transition Bonds

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, UK, July 9, 2021

LONDON, UK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO), today announced that it priced an offering (the "Offering") of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Notes"), representing a $250 million increase from the original offering size. The Notes will be Seaspan's senior unsecured obligations and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2022, at a rate of 5.50% per year. The Notes will not be guaranteed by Atlas or any of its or Seaspan's respective subsidiaries. The Notes will mature on August 1, 2029, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed.

Atlas_Corp__Seaspan_Announces_Pricing_of_Upsized__750_Million_5_.jpg

Seaspan may redeem the Notes, at its option, in whole or in part, at any time at specified redemption prices, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Seaspan estimates that the net proceeds from the Offering will be approximately $736 million, after deducting the initial purchasers' commission and Seaspan's estimated offering expenses. Seaspan intends to allocate the net proceeds of the Offering to acquire, finance or refinance, in whole or in part, certain new and/or existing eligible projects as defined in the offering memorandum and consistent with Seaspan's Blue Transition Bond Framework ("the Framework") as described in the offering memorandum. Sustainalytics has provided a Second Party Opinion on the Framework's alignment with the International Capital Markets Association's Green Bond Principles 2021 and Climate Transition Finance Handbook 2020. The Green Bond Principles are voluntary process guidelines for best practices in financial instruments that enable capital-raising and investment for new and existing projects with intended environmental benefits.

The Notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the Notes in any state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent owner and operator of containerships. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. At March 31, 2021, Seaspan's fleet consisted of 127 containerships representing total capacity of approximately 1,073,200 TEU. With the delivery of four second-hand vessels subsequently announced, Seaspan's operational fleet consists of 131 vessels with a total capacity of 1,120,200 TEU. We also have 55 vessels under construction, increasing total capacity to 1,854,200 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "forecasts", "will", "may", "potential", "should", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Offering and use of proceeds therefrom, reflect management's current expectations only as of the date of this release. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Although these statements are based upon assumptions that we believe to be reasonable based upon available information, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors detailed from time to time in our periodic reports and filings with the SEC, including Atlas's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2021, and the offering memorandum. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of any of our securities.

Atlas_Corp__Seaspan_Announces_Pricing_of_Upsized__750_Million_5_.jpg

favicon.png?sn=VA37613&sd=2021-07-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaspan-announces-pricing-of-upsized-750-million-5-50-senior-unsecured-blue-transition-bonds-301328911.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA37613&Transmission_Id=202107091605PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA37613&DateId=20210709
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment