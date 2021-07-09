David Herro Comments on Tenet Healthcare

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

David Herro Comments on Tenet Healthcare

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Jul 09, 2021

Summary

  • The share price has rebounded and achieved the leading percentage return in the Fund for the past nine months.
Article's Main Image

Tenet Healthcare (

THC, Financial) has also experienced significant challenges during its time in the Fund, most recently in early 2020 when investors feared the impact of Covid-19 on the company’s hospitals and ambulatory care centers. However, management has worked diligently for many years to reposition the company, and with the Covid-19 crisis resolving, these efforts have begun to bear fruit. The share price has rebounded and achieved the leading percentage return in the Fund for the past nine months.

When the Fund first invested in Tenet in 2011, we saw the company as an undervalued turnaround situation, buoyed by solid management and significant asset values. The company owns most of its medical facilities, including the underlying real estate, and similar to many other real estate heavy enterprises, Tenet struggled during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Bad debts at the company’s hospitals also contributed to losses during the time. These temporary troubles gave us the opportunity to establish a position at an attractive price. We identified several ways that the company could increase profit margins and we also anticipated the company would benefit from various governmental health care initiatives. Over the next few years, our thesis began to play out, yet a large acquisition at the time increased debt, added complexity and distracted management. In 2017, new management took over and began to focus the company on ambulatory care centers and, in turn, sold off some of the acute care hospitals. Today, the majority of Tenet’s profits come from faster growing outpatient centers, its profit margins are growing meaningfully and the management team has far more financial flexibility. Although this investment is taking longer to mature than many, the stock currently sells for more than three times the Fund’s average cost and has been a successful holding.

From

David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Fund second-quarter 2021 commentary.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment