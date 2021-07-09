Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, McKesson Corp, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: SMLF, MCK, FTAI, COST,

SMLF, MCK, FTAI, COST, Added Positions: ITOT, QUAL, IEFA, MTUM, IJJ, IEMG, JKF, JOB, BRK.B, KO, MINT, NEAR, CSX, XOM, JNJ, FB, WMT,

ITOT, QUAL, IEFA, MTUM, IJJ, IEMG, JKF, JOB, BRK.B, KO, MINT, NEAR, CSX, XOM, JNJ, FB, WMT, Reduced Positions: IVV, AMZN, IWF, PWV, IWR, IWD, IXUS, IJR, IJS, AAPL, IWN, FNF, IJT, XMMO, BAC, IWM, IJK, EEM, PWB, VWO, VTV, VUG,

IVV, AMZN, IWF, PWV, IWR, IWD, IXUS, IJR, IJS, AAPL, IWN, FNF, IJT, XMMO, BAC, IWM, IJK, EEM, PWB, VWO, VTV, VUG, Sold Out: SCHF, VOO, VB, T,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, McKesson Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ullmann+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 596,161 shares, 24.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 83,686 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 252,820 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,716 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 188,781 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 97,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $189.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $412.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $135.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 63,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $172.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 25,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.75 and $125.74, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in GEE Group Inc by 193.26%. The purchase prices were between $0.5 and $1.38, with an estimated average price of $0.69. The stock is now traded at around $0.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 328,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.42%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3719.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. still held 275 shares as of 2021-06-30.