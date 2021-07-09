Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, McKesson Corp, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: SMLF, MCK, FTAI, COST,
- Added Positions: ITOT, QUAL, IEFA, MTUM, IJJ, IEMG, JKF, JOB, BRK.B, KO, MINT, NEAR, CSX, XOM, JNJ, FB, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AMZN, IWF, PWV, IWR, IWD, IXUS, IJR, IJS, AAPL, IWN, FNF, IJT, XMMO, BAC, IWM, IJK, EEM, PWB, VWO, VTV, VUG,
- Sold Out: SCHF, VOO, VB, T,
For the details of Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ullmann+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 596,161 shares, 24.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 83,686 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 252,820 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,716 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 188,781 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 97,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $189.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $412.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $135.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 63,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $172.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 25,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.75 and $125.74, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GEE Group Inc (JOB)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in GEE Group Inc by 193.26%. The purchase prices were between $0.5 and $1.38, with an estimated average price of $0.69. The stock is now traded at around $0.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 328,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.42%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3719.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. still held 275 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment