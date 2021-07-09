Ferguson Shapiro LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ET

New Purchases: SPY, TLT, IEF, GLD, SPLV, ILF, PSEC,

SPY, TLT, IEF, GLD, SPLV, ILF, PSEC, Added Positions: SLY, ANGL, VTV, MOAT, QUAL, HYG,

SLY, ANGL, VTV, MOAT, QUAL, HYG, Reduced Positions: STPZ, XLI, XLB, VWOB, IWB, XLE, SPDW,

STPZ, XLI, XLB, VWOB, IWB, XLE, SPDW, Sold Out: SPHB, XOP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, sells PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferguson Shapiro LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ferguson Shapiro LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ferguson Shapiro LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ferguson+shapiro+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 108,715 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,462 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 110,423 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 150,373 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.14% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 93,099 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.91%. The holding were 43,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $146.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.35%. The holding were 110,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.79 and $115.78, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 97,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.9. The stock is now traded at around $169.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 62,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 105,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 119,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 72.14%. The purchase prices were between $91.83 and $100.35, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $96.599900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 150,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 87.05%. The sale prices were between $53.87 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $54.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -24.1%. Ferguson Shapiro LLC still held 98,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 74.89%. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.38%. Ferguson Shapiro LLC still held 17,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 83.43%. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.83%. Ferguson Shapiro LLC still held 10,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.