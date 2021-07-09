Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Broadcom Inc, Nutrien, Sells Johnson & Johnson, VF Corp, Applied Materials Inc

New Purchases: DLR, AVGO, SWK, DUK, EMR, IMO, MET, ADT,

DLR, AVGO, SWK, DUK, EMR, IMO, MET, ADT, Added Positions: NTR, MFC, SU, SAP, BDX, UL, MRK, CNI, UNH, TRP, ENB, NVS, WFC, GILD, INTC, SONY, CSCO, PBA, CVS, CMCSA, USB, JPM, BCE, BRK.B, ORCL, RCI, PFE, VZ, FTS, AQN, ABBV, SLQD, VOOV,

NTR, MFC, SU, SAP, BDX, UL, MRK, CNI, UNH, TRP, ENB, NVS, WFC, GILD, INTC, SONY, CSCO, PBA, CVS, CMCSA, USB, JPM, BCE, BRK.B, ORCL, RCI, PFE, VZ, FTS, AQN, ABBV, SLQD, VOOV, Reduced Positions: JNJ, AMAT, BMO, CM, CP, SLF, TD, MGA, AEM, CNQ, TRMLF,

JNJ, AMAT, BMO, CM, CP, SLF, TD, MGA, AEM, CNQ, TRMLF, Sold Out: VFC, AFG, TFC, BHP, EL, GIL, MSFT, SNY, DIS, USAS, FNV,

Winnipeg, A2, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Broadcom Inc, Nutrien, Manulife Financial Corp, SAP SE, sells Johnson & Johnson, VF Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Magna International Inc, American Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 1,310,596 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,279,938 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,826,769 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 1,105,374 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,878,426 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $155.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 151,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $480.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 31,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $208.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 82 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 167.20%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 339,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,731,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SAP SE by 40.99%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $148.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 94,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $59.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 264,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 129.71%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 54.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.69 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 99.79%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. still held 285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.98%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. still held 177,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.