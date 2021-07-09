Logo
Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Broadcom Inc, Nutrien, Sells Johnson & Johnson, VF Corp, Applied Materials Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Winnipeg, A2, based Investment company Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Broadcom Inc, Nutrien, Manulife Financial Corp, SAP SE, sells Johnson & Johnson, VF Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Magna International Inc, American Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 1,310,596 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,279,938 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,826,769 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  4. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 1,105,374 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  5. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,878,426 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $155.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 151,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $480.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 31,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $208.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 82 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ADT Inc (ADT)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 167.20%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 339,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,731,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SAP SE (SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SAP SE by 40.99%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $148.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 94,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $59.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 264,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 129.71%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 54.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.69 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.

Sold Out: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 99.79%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. still held 285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.98%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. still held 177,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
