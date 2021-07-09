Logo
Adviser Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Walmart Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Adviser Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Walmart Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Airbnb Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adviser Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, Adviser Investments LLC owns 235 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adviser Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adviser+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adviser Investments LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 241,982 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.04%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 474,222 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  3. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 1,172,679 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 683,302 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.02%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 487,124 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 109,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $257.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 24,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $149.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 40,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 115,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.21 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.66. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 122,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.49 and $31.54, with an estimated average price of $29.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 194,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 62.02%. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $85.92, with an estimated average price of $85.24. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 683,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1481.63%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $140.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 51,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 184.27%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 57,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 91.46%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 78.48%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $383.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.74 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 432,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.13 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $89.26.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $53.36.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14.

Sold Out: iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking (IGN)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking . The sale prices were between $65.01 and $73.95, with an estimated average price of $69.66.

Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $27.28.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Adviser Investments LLC. Also check out:

1. Adviser Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Adviser Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adviser Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adviser Investments LLC keeps buying
