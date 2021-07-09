Adviser Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Walmart Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, SPDR S&P Bank ETF

- New Purchases: ESGV, SMH, ABNB, PEJ, EWL, FREL, ESML, QQQ, RBLX, EMB, XLRE, TLT, TIP, CWB, SUMO, TFC, CHPT, CHPT, IGM, TTD, NGVT, TGT, PPG, ISRG, F,
- Added Positions: BND, IVV, WMT, PG, HON, LMT, HYLB, COST, UNP, NKE, EFG, FBND, VTEB, VIG, JKE, HYG, SCZ, FBT, FHLC, VUG, V, KO, ADP, NEE, VZ, AMT, VIOG, MCD, PEP, IWM, MDT, LIN, MRK, ACN, KLAC, JPM, INTC, CMCSA, VOT, ANTM, XLK, AMGN, CAT, IBB, NIO, DEO, VEA, ETN, VHT, RTX, JNJ, SPDW, VGT, VOO, VXF, SBUX, ITW, ABT, BMY, CME, CI, DHR, DUK, GE, GILD, EFA, NYT, ORCL, MMM, SYK, TSM, TXN, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, IJR, BAC, BLK, EQIX, HD, ABBV, AAPL, MUB, BSV, AMZN, XOM, SPY, IHF, IWR, USHY, VCIT, XLF, MDY, LQD, IYW, VV, PM, DBC, GM, CHTR, ADBE, UNH, CRM, PFE, NFLX, LOW, BA, AEP, ALL,
- Sold Out: BIV, KBE, EZU, IGN, SUSC, REM, SHV, VTIP, VYM, USMV, TSLA, LLY, LUV, VWO, INUV, ATHX,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 241,982 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.04%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 474,222 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 1,172,679 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 683,302 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.02%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 487,124 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 109,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $257.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 24,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $149.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 40,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 115,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.21 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.66. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 122,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.49 and $31.54, with an estimated average price of $29.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 194,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 62.02%. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $85.92, with an estimated average price of $85.24. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 683,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1481.63%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $140.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 51,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 184.27%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 57,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 91.46%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 78.48%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $383.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.74 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 432,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.13 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $89.26.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $53.36.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14.Sold Out: iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking (IGN)
Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking . The sale prices were between $65.01 and $73.95, with an estimated average price of $69.66.Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $27.28.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.
