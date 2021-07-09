Logo
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Switch Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells Switch Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+edge+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 669,594 shares, 36.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
  2. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 142,475 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 324,180 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 148,590 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,800 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.21%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)

Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 57,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $802.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider