Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Switch Inc, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

- New Purchases: MEAR, ICSH, NVDA, AMD,
- Added Positions: SHM, SCHA, SCHZ, SCHE, TFI, FB, JPM, UNH, GOOG, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: BXMT, SCHX, IVV, SCHO, SCHM, SRLN, SCHF, VTEB, SCHD, AAPL, MSFT, IJH, CRM, IJR, EFA, HON, IGSB,
- Sold Out: SWCH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 669,594 shares, 36.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 142,475 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 324,180 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 148,590 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,800 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.21%
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $50.27, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 57,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $802.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08.
