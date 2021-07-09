Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates Buys Nucor Corp, Regions Financial Corp, Anglogold Ashanti, Sells Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Southern Copper Corp

New Purchases: NUE,

NUE, Added Positions: LMT, INTC, RF, CTT, GILD, AU, CVX,

LMT, INTC, RF, CTT, GILD, AU, CVX, Reduced Positions: VWDRY, PG, STPZ, AAPL,

VWDRY, PG, STPZ, AAPL, Sold Out: SCCO,

Woodside, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nucor Corp, Regions Financial Corp, Anglogold Ashanti, sells Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Southern Copper Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates. As of 2021Q2, Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates owns 91 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GEORGIA BENNICAS DBA BENNICAS & ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/georgia+bennicas+dba+bennicas+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 145,918 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 201,185 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 121,638 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,646 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 41,408 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates added to a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $18.33 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Georgia Bennicas Dba Bennicas & Associates sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.