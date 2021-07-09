F&V Capital Management, LLC Buys Cummins Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Newmont Corp, Sells Micron Technology Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: MLI, IDEV, IJR, EBON,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cummins Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Newmont Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Mueller Industries Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Merck Inc, Microsoft Corp, Valmont Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, F&V Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, F&V Capital Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 101,620 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 70,515 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 198,925 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 37,730 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 101,317 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.14. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 58,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ebang International Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.41 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 116.91%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $242.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 34,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 58.65%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 127,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 154,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 123,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF by 91.13%. The purchase prices were between $40.36 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $33.51, with an estimated average price of $32.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.