LifeSteps Financial, Inc. Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company LifeSteps Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Shopify Inc, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifeSteps Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, LifeSteps Financial, Inc. owns 84 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LifeSteps Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lifesteps+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LifeSteps Financial, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,842 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,311 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 268,419 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,258 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.49%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,939 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1494.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 81,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 118.82%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 51.30%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.55. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $255.46 and $278.69, with an estimated average price of $267.23. The stock is now traded at around $259.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48.



