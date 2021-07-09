LifeSteps Financial, Inc. Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF

- New Purchases: SHOP,
- Added Positions: SCHO, SPTS, SPY, MINT, XLK, FHLC, IJR, SCHM, VYM, MSFT, IYT, SCHD, QQQ, NVDA, SDY, ABBV, DIS, IWM, HD, JPM, AMZN, LUV, TSLA, IJH, MA, SRE, CVX, IVW, GOOG, PG, PEP, NVO, JNJ, INTU, SBUX, EMR, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NEE, VHT, VUG, BA, IJS, BSV, T, BRK.B, LMT, WMT, VWO, SCHH, IVV, MELI, VZ, GOOGL, GE, BAC, ABT, BNDX, V,
- Sold Out: VGSH,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,842 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,311 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 268,419 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,258 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.49%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,939 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
LifeSteps Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1494.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 148 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 81,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 118.82%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 51.30%. The purchase prices were between $58.75 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.55. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)
LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $255.46 and $278.69, with an estimated average price of $267.23. The stock is now traded at around $259.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of LifeSteps Financial, Inc.. Also check out:
