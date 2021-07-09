Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Buys ING Groep NV, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Splunk Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Buys ING Groep NV, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Splunk Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dubuque, IA, based Investment company Dubuque Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys ING Groep NV, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Easterly Government Properties Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Splunk Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owns 268 stocks with a total value of $879 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dubuque+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO
  1. Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) - 1,673,487 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 138,494 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 274,325 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
  4. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) - 658,085 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,412 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.26%
New Purchase: ING Groep NV (ING)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 310,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 74,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $455.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $220.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in PetMed Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $31.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $480.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 339,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 210.21%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.98%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.28%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider