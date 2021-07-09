Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Buys ING Groep NV, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Splunk Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: ING, ICSH, PHG, HUM, PETS, DG, ILMN, MMC, LH, FDX, ADM, NEOG, PLD, TSM, ASX, ABEV, ITUB, DS, BCS, BBD, NXE,

VUG, AVGO, ITM, DEA, VTV, IBM, WFC, HTLF, EFG, EFV, VWO, BABA, SPY, VBK, QAI, MMM, EMB, JNK, HYMB, QLD, BXMX, SHM, ICE, VOO, AXP, HDB, IJH, VEA, IJJ, VBR, VCSH, IJR, UEC, UNH, TSN, BAC, COP, DEO, LNT, WM, ZTS, DNN, DLTR, ADI, SILJ, VSS, AVY, OZK, IEMG, BIV, BC, DHR, XLK, SAP, PANW, DNP, GIS, Reduced Positions: EFA, MSFT, AAPL, RNP, TXN, RTX, GOOGL, CSCO, BLK, SBUX, UPS, AMGN, INTC, GOOG, WMT, CVX, FB, GS, JNJ, TY, VTI, ADX, AMP, BRK.B, LOW, ORCL, TGT, DIS, ABBV, CDW, COST, HD, MA, MS, V, JPM, MDT, PFE, VOX, AMZN, APTV, BKH, DVY, JRI, PEP, CRM, VZ, ABT, KO, XOM, GSHD, IVW, IWD, MCD, MCO, TMO, VGT, ASML, T, ADC, BMY, IJK, CVS, DSL, ECL, GE, GMAB, GILD, HON, IWM, IIPR, KMB, MRK, NEE, NOC, PNC, PEGA, PSTL, STWD, TEL, UNP, URI, VFH, VIS, VCR, VDC, VHT, WEC, AGG, AMAT, ALXN, MO, BA, IWR, IWB, SUB, PFF, CAT, C, D, DUK, DE, DOCU, ETN, LLY, IEFA, IEF, ISRG, MDLZ, LIN, MET, NUE, OKTA, PYPL, DOC, QCOM, VNQ, VOYA, YUMC,

Dubuque, IA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ING Groep NV, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Easterly Government Properties Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Splunk Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co owns 268 stocks with a total value of $879 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) - 1,673,487 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 138,494 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 274,325 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03% VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) - 658,085 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,412 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.26%

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $13.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 310,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 74,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $455.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $220.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in PetMed Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $31.81. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $480.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 339,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 210.21%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.98%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.72%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.28%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.