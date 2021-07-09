Logo
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Buys Albemarle Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, The Kroger Co, Cummins Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Albemarle Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Constellation Brands Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, The Kroger Co, Cummins Inc, Bel Fuse Inc, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc . As of 2021Q2, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc owns 165 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investors+asset+management+of+georgia+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC
  1. Equifax Inc (EFX) - 104,604 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  2. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 63,663 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
  3. Intelligent Systems Corp (INS) - 274,140 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 17,661 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 29,912 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $175.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $227.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 53,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $251.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 72.07%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82 and $82.43, with an estimated average price of $82.24.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC . Also check out:

1. INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC keeps buying
