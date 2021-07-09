Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Buys Albemarle Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Constellation Brands Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, The Kroger Co, Cummins Inc

New Purchases: ALB, STZ, XLE, VWO, AMZN, BRK.B, UNM, WMB, ETN, GOED, AAME, CLSN, XELA,

ALB, STZ, XLE, VWO, AMZN, BRK.B, UNM, WMB, ETN, GOED, AAME, CLSN, XELA, Added Positions: VTIP, LUMN, VHT, VYM, VTRS, FNF, OKE, NOK, T, F, XLV, WFC, FCX, AVDL, XOM, QQQ, MP, KHC, XLF, BELFA, BA, BP, VTI, KMI, BGS, AAPL, MO, PDCE, CVS, NWL, CSCO, GE, C, RAD, PFE, SNV, CVX, MOS, GILD, GIS, HPE, DOW, ABT, PYPL, UNH, SO, NFLX, DUK,

VTIP, LUMN, VHT, VYM, VTRS, FNF, OKE, NOK, T, F, XLV, WFC, FCX, AVDL, XOM, QQQ, MP, KHC, XLF, BELFA, BA, BP, VTI, KMI, BGS, AAPL, MO, PDCE, CVS, NWL, CSCO, GE, C, RAD, PFE, SNV, CVX, MOS, GILD, GIS, HPE, DOW, ABT, PYPL, UNH, SO, NFLX, DUK, Reduced Positions: PM, AMD, MDLZ, BELFB, CEF, JNJ, PSLV, PHYS, IBM, AMSWA, AXP, DSM, JPC, WMT, TFC, MUX, USB, INTC, LLY, NEA, DD, CAT, MIC, CPB, PSX,

PM, AMD, MDLZ, BELFB, CEF, JNJ, PSLV, PHYS, IBM, AMSWA, AXP, DSM, JPC, WMT, TFC, MUX, USB, INTC, LLY, NEA, DD, CAT, MIC, CPB, PSX, Sold Out: BSV, KR, CMI,

Investment company Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Albemarle Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Constellation Brands Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, The Kroger Co, Cummins Inc, Bel Fuse Inc, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc . As of 2021Q2, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc owns 165 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equifax Inc (EFX) - 104,604 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 63,663 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Intelligent Systems Corp (INS) - 274,140 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 17,661 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 29,912 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $175.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $227.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 53,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $251.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 72.07%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82 and $82.43, with an estimated average price of $82.24.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.