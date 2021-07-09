Logo
NorthWestern to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webinar

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy ( NWE) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webinar on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to review its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its second quarter financial results the evening of July 27, 2021, after stock market close.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NpOS6ZSzTIaCAYZyWbEwwA or visit the “Presentations and Webcasts” section at www.northwesternenergy.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes in advance of the webinar to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the event and remain active for one year.

About NorthWestern Energy ( NWE)
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 743,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Travis Meyer
(605) 978-2967
[email protected]		Media Contact:
Jo Dee Black
(866) 622-8081
[email protected]


