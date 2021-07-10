Logo
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Gamehost Inc.'s (

TSX:GH, Financial) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2021 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:

Votes For
Motions

Number(1)

%(2)

To fix the number of directors to be elected and appointed at the Meeting at not more than 6.

12,387,368

99.96

To elect the following persons as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.
David Will

12,382,026

99.91

Darcy Will

12,380,291

99.90

James McPherson

12,382,226

99.92

Timothy Sebastian

12,150,891

98.05

Jerry Van Someren

12,381,426

99.91

Peter Miles

12,116,276

97.77

To appoint Pivotal LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of such auditors.

12,401,167

99.95

Notes:

  1. Indicates shares held or represented by proxy with instructions to vote for the motion.
  2. Indicates the percentage of the total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

About Gamehost
Gamehost is corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. Gamehost's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Gamehost's operations include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre (formerly Boomtown Casino) in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel, Encore Suites hotel and a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. Gamehost has a 91% ownership interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. in Calgary.

Gamehost's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Corporation can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:
Craig Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) or
Darcy J. Will (Vice President)
Toll Free: (877) 703-4545
Phone: (403) 346-4545
Fax: (403) 340-0683
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/654962/Gamehost-Announces-AGM-Voting-Results

