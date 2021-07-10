Buckle Inc (BKE) PRESIDENT & CEO Dennis H Nelson Sold $1.1 million of Shares

PRESIDENT & CEO of Buckle Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dennis H Nelson (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of BKE on 07/08/2021 at an average price of $45.36 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.
For the complete insider trading history of BKE, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment