SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Athira Pharma, Inc. - ATHA

NEW YORK, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of. Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATHA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Athira and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around September 18, 2021, Athira conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 12 million shares priced at $17.00 per share. Then, on June 17, 2021, Athira announced that the Company's board had placed its President and Chief Executive Officer, Leen Kawas, on temporary leave pending an investigation of "actions stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University."

On this news, Athira's stock price fell $7.09 per share, or 38.87%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

