BRI Deploys Teras BRI Ships to Provide Vaccination in the Maluku Islands

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BRI Deploys Teras BRI Ships to Provide Vaccination in the Maluku Islands

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MANADO, Indonesia, July 10, 2021

MANADO, Indonesia, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX:BBRI) is committed to supporting the success of the COVID-19 vaccination program that is being carried out by the Government as an effort to overcome the pandemic. Through the BRI Manado Regional Office, BRI deployed its floating bank named Teras BRI Bahtera Seva III ship to help medical personnel carry out vaccinations in the South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku.

BRI_Deploys_Teras_BRI_Ships_to_Provide_Vaccination_in_the_Maluku_Islands.jpg

The Minister of State-Owned Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia, Erick Thohir, said that the focus of SOEs was also to help deal with the pandemic. He is optimistic that the countermeasures taken by state-owned companies will accelerate the response rate to the needs on the ground. He also appreciated the quick steps taken by the state-owned companies who are actively collaborating in assisting the handling of COVID-19. He instructed state-owned companies to continue improving the services provided so that Indonesia can overcome the pandemic.

Vice President Director of BRI, Catur Budi Harto, said that vaccination is one of the important things that must be done so that we can end the pandemic as soon as possible. Previously, BRI has also participated in the success of the government's Gotong Royong vaccination activity in order to accelerate herd immunity while protecting BRI workers and their families against the spread of COVID-19. "This time, BRI's commitment to the success of the vaccination program is continued by utilizing several Teras BRI Ships in the Frontier, Remote and Disadvantaged areas. In addition to the islands of the South Halmahera region, vaccination activities by Teras BRI Ships will also be carried out on the Thousand Islands, Anambas Islands, in Riau, and around the East Nusa Tenggara Islands," he added.

"Through this program, BRI wants to further show real impact on its presence in the community, especially in these difficult times. The existence of BRI not only provides economic value but also social value, especially for people in the areas that find difficult to access," he concluded.

Darwisman, the Head of the Financial Services Authority of North Sulawesi, Gorontalo and North Maluku, appreciated and supported BRI Program because it is in line with the government's program to accelerate vaccination so that herd immunity can be achieved immediately through this real collaboration between Financial Services Authority, financial services industry and the Ministry of Health. "The financial services sector is expected to be able to drive the nation's economy and play an important role, especially in the vaccination program which is a game changer for the National Economic Recovery effort," he concluded.

Information about BRI can be accessed through the website www.bri.co.id

favicon.png?sn=HK37550&sd=2021-07-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bri-deploys-teras-bri-ships-to-provide-vaccination-in-the-maluku-islands-301328750.html

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK37550&Transmission_Id=202107101000PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK37550&DateId=20210710
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment