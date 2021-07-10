INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ONEM, SYKE, NETE, CHMA, SOLY, ARPO; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Iora Health. Under the terms of the merger, 1Life Healthcare will acquire Iora Health in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, 1Life Healthcare shareholders are expected to own approximately 73.25% of the combined company. If you are a 1Life Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sitel Group for $54.00 per share. If you are a Sykes shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with privately-held electric vehicle company Mullen Technologies, Inc. If you are a Net Element shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amryt Pharma plc. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Chiasma common stock issued and outstanding prior to the consummation of the transaction will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares, each representing five Amryt ordinary shares. If you are a Chiasma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Allergan Aesthetics for $22.60 per share in cash. If you are a Soliton shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Aadi Bioscience, Inc. Under the merger, Aadi shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Aerpio common stock. On a pro forma basis, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 33.2% of the combined company upon the closing of the merger prior to the additional PIPE financing transaction. Following the closing of the concurrent PIPE financing, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 14.7% of the combined company. If you are an Aerpio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

