Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ALTA, BCYP, IKNX and STMP

Altabancorp (NasdaqCM: ALTA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ALTA with GBCI.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqCM: BCYP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BCYP and SAB Biotherapeutics.

IKONICS Corporation (NasdaqCM: IKNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IKNX to TeraWulf, Inc. for $5.00 in cash per share of IKNX owned.

Stamps.com Inc. (NasdaqGS: STMP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of the Company to Thoma Bravo for $330.00 in cash per share of STMP owned.

