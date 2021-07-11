Taylor Morrison Home Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $24.81 per share and the market cap of $3.2 billion, Taylor Morrison Home stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Taylor Morrison Home is shown in the chart below.

Because Taylor Morrison Home is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 13.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 19.93% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Taylor Morrison Home has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which is worse than 82% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Taylor Morrison Home at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Taylor Morrison Home is poor. This is the debt and cash of Taylor Morrison Home over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Taylor Morrison Home has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $6.2 billion and earnings of $2.84 a share. Its operating margin of 8.67% in the middle range of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Taylor Morrison Home’s profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Taylor Morrison Home over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Taylor Morrison Home’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Taylor Morrison Home’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.6%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Taylor Morrison Home’s ROIC was 6.00, while its WACC came in at 6.87.

To conclude, Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 67% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about Taylor Morrison Home stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

