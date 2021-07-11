EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football's Most Realistic and Immersive Gameplay Experience to Life

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today introduced EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22, featuring next-gen HyperMotion* technology that brings the football’s most realistic and immersive gameplay experience to life, in every match and across every mode on next-gen consoles and Stadia. FIFA 22 will be available worldwide on October 1 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin™ and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210711005018/en/

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Powered by HyperMotion, FIFA 22 combines Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience for next-gen consoles and Stadia, unlocking the raw emotion, passion and physicality of the world’s game.

HyperMotion technology enabled the integration of the first-ever motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity. Additionally, EA’s proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch. Whether it’s a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion transforms how players move on and off the ball.

“FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way,” saidNick Wlodyka, GM, EA SPORTS FIFA. “Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game.”

The new game also offers deep and innovative features across other parts of gameplay and our most popular modes including Career Mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL, Pro Clubs and FIFA Ultimate Team™. Fans can expect more consistency and distinct personalities between the posts with a complete goalkeeper system rebuild, an all-new Create a Club experience in Career Mode, reimagined gameplay in VOLTA FOOTBALL, and the introduction of FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes, completely new items that represent the stories and glory of cult players and fan favorites. More news on FIFA 22 innovation will follow throughout the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain striker and global football icon Kylian Mbappé graces the cover for the second year in a row, making him one of few to earn back-to-back cover star status, alongside others like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Being on back-to-back FIFA covers is amazing,” said Kylian Mbappé. “I have a very special relationship with the game and look forward to enjoying FIFA 22 alongside all of you.”

With 17,000+ players across 700+ teams in more than 90 stadiums and over 30 leagues, FIFA 22 is the only place you can play in iconic competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, brand new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

Fans who pre-order** FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition by August 11 will receive an untradeable FUT Heroes player item from December 1. The Ultimate Edition also includes up to four days Early Access, Dual Entitlement, FIFA Points and more. See https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ea.com%2Fgames%2Ffifa%2Ffifa-22%2Fbuy for details.

Plus, EA Play† members can get more out of FIFA 22 with early trial access and monthly in-game rewards. For more information on EA Play please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ea.com%2Fea-play.

FIFA 22 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available worldwide October 1, 2021, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin™ and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation®4 and Xbox® One. The FIFA 22 Legacy Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch™.

Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community at Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter %40easportsfifa.

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 assets are available at EAPressPortal.com

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at+www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA SPORTS, Origin, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

* HyperMotion technology is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia.

** CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ea.com%2Fgames%2Ffifa%2Ffifa-22%2Fgame-offer-and-disclaimers FOR DETAILS.

† CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE https%3A%2F%2Ftos.ea.com%2Flegalapp%2Feaplay%2FUS%2Fen%2FPC%2F FOR DETAILS.

Category: EA Studios

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210711005018/en/