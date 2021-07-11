EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football's Most Realistic and Immersive Gameplay Experience to Life

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football's Most Realistic and Immersive Gameplay Experience to Life

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today introduced EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22, featuring next-gen HyperMotion* technology that brings the football’s most realistic and immersive gameplay experience to life, in every match and across every mode on next-gen consoles and Stadia. FIFA 22 will be available worldwide on October 1 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin™ and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210711005018/en/

EAS_FIFA22_GEN5.jpg

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Powered by HyperMotion, FIFA 22 combines Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience for next-gen consoles and Stadia, unlocking the raw emotion, passion and physicality of the world’s game.

HyperMotion technology enabled the integration of the first-ever motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity. Additionally, EA’s proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch. Whether it’s a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion transforms how players move on and off the ball.

“FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way,” saidNick Wlodyka, GM, EA SPORTS FIFA. “Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game.”

The new game also offers deep and innovative features across other parts of gameplay and our most popular modes including Career Mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL, Pro Clubs and FIFA Ultimate Team™. Fans can expect more consistency and distinct personalities between the posts with a complete goalkeeper system rebuild, an all-new Create a Club experience in Career Mode, reimagined gameplay in VOLTA FOOTBALL, and the introduction of FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes, completely new items that represent the stories and glory of cult players and fan favorites. More news on FIFA 22 innovation will follow throughout the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain striker and global football icon Kylian Mbappé graces the cover for the second year in a row, making him one of few to earn back-to-back cover star status, alongside others like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Being on back-to-back FIFA covers is amazing,” said Kylian Mbappé. “I have a very special relationship with the game and look forward to enjoying FIFA 22 alongside all of you.”

With 17,000+ players across 700+ teams in more than 90 stadiums and over 30 leagues, FIFA 22 is the only place you can play in iconic competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, brand new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

Fans who pre-order** FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition by August 11 will receive an untradeable FUT Heroes player item from December 1. The Ultimate Edition also includes up to four days Early Access, Dual Entitlement, FIFA Points and more. See https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ea.com%2Fgames%2Ffifa%2Ffifa-22%2Fbuy for details.

Plus, EA Play members can get more out of FIFA 22 with early trial access and monthly in-game rewards. For more information on EA Play please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ea.com%2Fea-play.

FIFA 22 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available worldwide October 1, 2021, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin™ and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation®4 and Xbox® One. The FIFA 22 Legacy Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch™.

Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community at Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter %40easportsfifa.

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 assets are available at EAPressPortal.com

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and F1™. More information about EA is available at+www.ea.com%2Fnews.

EA SPORTS, Origin, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Titanfall are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

* HyperMotion technology is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia.

** CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ea.com%2Fgames%2Ffifa%2Ffifa-22%2Fgame-offer-and-disclaimers FOR DETAILS.

† CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE https%3A%2F%2Ftos.ea.com%2Flegalapp%2Feaplay%2FUS%2Fen%2FPC%2F FOR DETAILS.

Category: EA Studios

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210711005018r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210711005018/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment