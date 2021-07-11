MarketAxess Holdings Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of MarketAxess Holdings (NAS:MKTX, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $460.77 per share and the market cap of $17.5 billion, MarketAxess Holdings stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for MarketAxess Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because MarketAxess Holdings is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 20.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 17.84% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. MarketAxess Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.40, which is in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The overall financial strength of MarketAxess Holdings is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of MarketAxess Holdings is strong. This is the debt and cash of MarketAxess Holdings over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. MarketAxess Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $715.6 million and earnings of $8 a share. Its operating margin is 54.10%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Overall, the profitability of MarketAxess Holdings is ranked 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of MarketAxess Holdings over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of MarketAxess Holdings is 20.4%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 24%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Capital Markets industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, MarketAxess Holdings’s ROIC is 50.26 while its WACC came in at 3.34. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of MarketAxess Holdings is shown below:

In short, the stock of MarketAxess Holdings (NAS:MKTX, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 66% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. To learn more about MarketAxess Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

