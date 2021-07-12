Stem cell therapy company Amniotics raises SEK 60 million before deduction of transaction costs, in First North IPO to advance lead candidate PulmoStem™ into clinic

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stem cell therapy company Amniotics raises SEK 60 million before deduction of transaction costs, in First North IPO to advance lead candidate PulmoStem™ into clinic

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Novel source of stem cells in full-term amniotic fluid provides basis for broad pipeline

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, July 12, 2021

LUND, Sweden, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amniotics AB (publ) ("Amniotics" or the "Company"), a stem cell therapy company has raised SEK60 million through its recent listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The offering was fully subscribed and attracted widespread interest from Swedish investment companies and family offices as well as the general public in Sweden, Norway and Finland. The funds will now be deployed to advance the company's preclinical portfolio of cell therapy candidates based on mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) from amniotic fluid. Lead candidate PulmoStem, a first-in-class treatment for pulmonary disease is scheduled to enter the clinic in Q2, 2022. In addition, Amniotics will expand its stem cell GMP manufacturing services to research and industry.

Comment from Amniotics' CEO, Kåre Engkilde:
"Cell therapy is attracting record funding worldwide and is a particular strength in the Nordics. We are extremely happy and satisfied with the strong support from both existing and new shareholders for this offering. With the proceeds from the IPO, Amniotics has the financial resources required to move our lead candidate PulmoStem™ into clinical development. It has the potential to make a real difference to patient's lives. We also have an exciting number of other maturing candidates across a range of indications in our preclinical portfolio."

About Amniotics

Amniotics is a biopharma company focusing on mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) from amniotic fluid. The company was born out of discovery of a novel source of stem cells in full-term amniotic fluid. Based on a decade of research at the internationally recognized Lund University Stem Cell Centre and the University Hospital of Lund, the company is pioneering the harvesting and propagation of tissue specific neonatal quality mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) with unique properties for applications in regenerative medicine. Amniotics has also an approved GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) manufacturing facility to produce Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. The GMP facility is operational since 2020 and Amniotics is now moving into clinical trials with the leading drug candidate, PulmoStem and is looking to establish strategic partnerships with researchers and companies interested in developing cell-based therapies targeting diseases with high unmet needs. Amniotics is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.
www.amniotics.com

Contact: Kåre Engkilde, CEO, Amniotics AB, Phone: +46 (0) 723 27 85 20, Email: [email protected] and Johny Humaloja, CFO, Amniotics AB, Phone: +46 (0) 735 06 68 56, Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN37579&sd=2021-07-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stem-cell-therapy-company-amniotics-raises-sek-60-million-before-deduction-of-transaction-costs-in-first-north-ipo-to-advance-lead-candidate-pulmostem-into-clinic-301328629.html

SOURCE Amniotics AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN37579&Transmission_Id=202107120200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN37579&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment