Alfa Laval opens state-of-the-art service centre that recycles almost 100 percent of its water

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, Alfa Laval will open a completely new service centre in Frechen, Germany, which will be one of the largest for plate heat exchangers in the world. In addition, it is also a technically advanced and sustainable facility, capable of recycling almost 100 percent of its water. It will serve customers in Germany, France, and the Benelux countries.

The 5,200 square metre service centre has a fully automated cleaning system for plates which will ensure the shortest possible service time for customers. Furthermore, 95 percent of the wastewater generated in the reconditioning process will be recycled – the only additional water needed will be to compensate for natural evaporation. Alfa Laval aims to recycle all water in its operations by 2030, and this is an important step towards fulfilling the company's sustainability strategy.

"Service of our installed base is vital for developing partnerships with our customers. By combining availability, high service levels and sustainable service processes, we provide our customers an attractive offering which very few of our competitors can match," says Joakim Vilson, President of Global Sales and Service. "In addition, plate heat exchangers, when properly cleaned, also have a positive impact on the environment since they save CO2 emissions over time when operating in optimal conditions."

Did you know that… estimates show that around 1-2.5 percent of the world's CO2 emissions could be prevented if heat exchangers installed in industrial processes were simply cleaned and maintained properly?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01

Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-opens-state-of-the-art-service-centre-that-recycles-almost-100-percent-of-its-water,c3383517

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-opens-state-of-the-art-service-centre-that-recycles-almost-100-percent-of-its-water-301331300.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval