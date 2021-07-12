Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar

Investor webinar hosted jointly by Turner Pope Investments Ltd and Vox Markets
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX:OMI, Financial)(AIM:OMI, Financial), the precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America, is pleased to announce that Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at an investor webinar being hosted jointly by Turner Pope Investments and Vox Markets.
The event will be held on Wednesday, 14th July beginning at 3.30pm (BST). Please register your interest at: https%3A%2F%2Fvoxmarkets.brand.live%2Fc%2Fvox-markets-and-turner-pope-webinar-wednesday-july-14th
For further information, please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
[email protected]
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker / James Pope Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
[email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI, Financial)(AIM:OMI, Financial) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.
