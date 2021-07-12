Logo
CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reached 5.1 Million Contracts in Q2 2021, Up 6% from Q2 2020

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON and SINGAPORE, July 12, 2021

LONDON and SINGAPORE, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that its international average daily volume (ADV) reached 5.1 million contracts in Q2 2021, up 6% year on year.

Reflecting all trading done outside North America, this volume was driven by global growth in Agricultural and Interest Rate products, up 30% and 42% respectively. Agricultural products also established record quarterly volumes in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as Asia Pacific and Latin America.

"In the second quarter of this year, we saw strong interest across our international client base, especially in our Agricultural products which established record quarterly volumes," said William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group. "We are committed to continuing to provide a robust, liquid and regulated marketplace for clients to manage their risk around the clock and around the world."

In Q2 2021, EMEA ADV hit 3.7 million contracts, up 5% from Q2 2020. This was due to a strong performance in Agricultural and Interest Rate products in the region, up 35% and 24% respectively, compared to the same period in 2020.

Asia Pacific Q2 2021 ADV hit 1.2 million contracts, up 8% from Q2 2020. This was driven by a 67% growth in Agricultural products, and 60% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.

Latin America ADV was 114,000 contracts in Q2 2021, up 5% from the corresponding period in 2020. This was led by 41% growth in Agricultural products and 14% growth in FX products in the region.

Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 18.4 million contracts during Q2 2021, up 5% from the same period last year. This was led by Interest Rate products, up 25%, and Agricultural products, up 24%.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

favicon.png?sn=AQ37947&sd=2021-07-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-international-average-daily-volume-reached-5-1-million-contracts-in-q2-2021--up-6-from-q2-2020--301331057.html

SOURCE CME Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ37947&Transmission_Id=202107120400PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ37947&DateId=20210712
