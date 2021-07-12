Trina Solar joins SBTi Initiative, underling its support for 1.5°C emissions reduction target

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Trina Solar joins SBTi Initiative, underling its support for 1.5°C emissions reduction target

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGZHOU, China, July 12, 2021

CHANGZHOU, China, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has formally joined the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge. This once again underlines the company's commitment to helping to limit the rise in the global temperature to 1.5°C through its own actions to reduce emissions. Trina Solar has committed itself to being a global energy transformation leader and to promote global sustainable development, and to achieve the goals of carbon neutrality.

https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/20210712104017.jpg

"Trina Solar joined SBTi to better fulfill its mission of 'Solar Energy for All'," said Gao Jifan, the company's chairman. "We will draw on our strategic advantages, our strong product development and innovation capabilities and our global business presence to move as swiftly as possible toward carbon neutrality and sustainable development. Every step that Trina Solar takes will be in line with the 1.5°C pledge, and we will do our utmost to create a carbon-free world."

In December 1997 the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the first ever international act by all countries to limit greenhouse gas emissions, was signed. Inspired by the signing of the protocol and former U.S. president Bill Clinton's Million Solar Roofs Initiative, Gao Jifan founded Trina Solar, one of the world's first makers of PV modules.

Trina Solar, as a leading global PV smart energy solutions provider with the vision of creating a carbon-free world, provides global customers with three-in-one PV solar solutions consisting of high-efficiency modules, intelligent trackers and power plant operation and maintenance services. By the first quarter of 2021 Trina Solar had shipped more than 70GW+ of modules, which can generate about 90 billion kWh of clean-energy power and reduced CO2 emissions by 94.22 million tons per year, equivalent to planting 5.1 billion trees.

SBTi was jointly launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature, the Carbon Disclosure Project, the World Resources Institute and the UN Global Compact in 2015, setting a carbon emissions target to limit global warming to 1.5°C or 2°C .

Trina Solar joined the1.5°C initiative, which calls for a higher reductions target and stronger actions to achieve it. Trina Solar is also one of only nine companies in China that has backed the more stringent 1.5°C goal. More than 1,500 companies worldwide have joined the SBTi, including more than one fifth of the Forbes Global 500 companies.

More about Trina Solar:
https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/about_trina_solar

favicon.png?sn=CN31625&sd=2021-07-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trina-solar-joins-sbti-initiative-underling-its-support-for-1-5c-emissions-reduction-target-301331349.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN31625&Transmission_Id=202107120515PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN31625&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment