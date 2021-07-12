Logo
Amedisys Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

BATON ROUGE, La., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. ( AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice and personal care, will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on August 4, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 5, 2021.

To participate on the conference call, please call a few minutes before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (toll-free) or (412) 902-1028 (toll). A replay of the call will be available through September 5, 2021, by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll) and entering access ID 13721553.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Company website on the Investor Relations section at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
Nick MuscatoKendra Kimmons
Amedisys, Inc.Amedisys, Inc.
Investor RelationsMedia Relations
855.259.2046225.299.3720
[email protected][email protected]
