Gilat to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 10th

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Following the release, Adi Sfadia, Chief Executive Officer, and Bosmat Halpern, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Gilat's second quarter 2021 results and business achievements and participate in a question and answer session:

Date:Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Start:09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST
Dial-in:US: 1-866-744-5399
International: (972) 3- 918-0610

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://Veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq2-2021

The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Senior Director Corporate Communications
[email protected]

GK Investor and Public Relations
Ehud Helft, Managing Partner
[email protected]

