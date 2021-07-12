Nephros Announces Acquisition of GenArraytion, Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nephros Announces Acquisition of GenArraytion, Inc.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Strategic Acquisition Accelerates Pathogen Detection Product Development

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireNephros, Inc. ( NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Rockville, MD-based GenArraytion, Inc.

GenArraytion is a recognized market leader in infectious disease monitoring and measurement. This acquisition will give Nephros access to GenArraytion’s many proprietary assays, multiplexing technology, and selection methods for detecting waterborne pathogens and other microorganisms using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology. GenArraytion’s assets will be integrated into the Nephros Pathogen Detection Systems platform.

“The strategic acquisition of GenArraytion further cements our position in the emerging PCR testing market for waterborne pathogens, expanding our abilities to detect and mitigate the spread of infectious disease in premise plumbing,” said Andy Astor, Chief Executive Officer of Nephros. “In addition to acquiring GenArraytion’s MultiFLEX® Bioassays and other technologies, Dr. R. Paul Schaudies, GenArraytion’s Chief Executive Officer, will partner with our own Dr. Kimothy Smith, Vice President of Pathogen Detection Systems. Working together, our unified organization will provide customers the ability to use on-site testing with fast, accurate, and actionable data as part of their water management programs.”

About the acquisition, Dr. Schaudies said, “Our team at GenArraytion has spent over thirteen years developing infectious disease diagnostics for hospital-acquired infections and other water safety targets. Joining Nephros will enhance our ability to commercialize our broad array of MultiFLEX bioassays. I am very much looking forward to partnering with the Nephros team and realizing our shared vision around water safety."

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading water technology company in medical and commercial water purification and pathogen detection, headquartered in the USA. Our diverse team of passionate employees is dedicated to advancing point-of-use water safety through education, product solutions, and emergency outbreak response management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the benefits expected from the acquisition of GenArraytion’s assets, the expected plan to integrate GenArraytion into Nephros’s operations and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including unexpected delays in or unforeseen consequences of the integration of GenArraytion, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty in clinical outcomes, potential delays in the regulatory approval process, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, regulatory reforms, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823-8656
[email protected]

Andy Astor, CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 345-0824
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3ODM0NCM0MjkxMzM2IzUwMDAzMjIwNA==
a00f09e8-f427-4e66-befd-d983a47351c0
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment