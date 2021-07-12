Tattooed Chef to Launch in Kroger Stores Nationwide

PARAMOUNT, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. ( TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant based foods, today announced it expects to launch its branded products across multiple categories in approximately 1,800 Kroger stores nationwide later this summer.



By September, shoppers can find a variety of Tattooed Chef’s plant based offerings including pizzas, entrée bowls, and vegetables in nearly every Kroger. A total of 12 SKU’s will be rolled out nationally:

Plant Based 2 Cheese Pizza: A cauliflower crust covered in a tomato sauce and topped with a blanket of vegan cheese (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) – 12 oz

A cauliflower crust covered in a tomato sauce and topped with a blanket of vegan cheese (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) – 12 oz Plant Based Vegetable Pizza: Roasted zucchini, eggplant, red onions, bell peppers with melted vegan cheeses (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) – 12 oz

Roasted zucchini, eggplant, red onions, bell peppers with melted vegan cheeses (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) – 12 oz Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza: A crispy cauliflower crust in a tangy sauce, with mozzarella shred and provolone cheeses (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN) – 17 oz

A crispy cauliflower crust in a tangy sauce, with mozzarella shred and provolone cheeses (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN) – 17 oz Cauliflower Crust Pizza Plant Based Pepperoni: With plant based pepperoni and mozzarella style shreds on a cauliflower crust (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN) – 17 oz

With plant based pepperoni and mozzarella style shreds on a cauliflower crust (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN) – 17 oz Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Bowl: Creamy cheddar cheese sauce over cauliflower florets topped with panko breadcrumbs (VEGETARIAN)

Creamy cheddar cheese sauce over cauliflower florets topped with panko breadcrumbs (VEGETARIAN) Cauliflower Pizza Bowl with Plant Based Pepperoni: Cauliflower florets tossed with pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese, topped with plant-based pepperoni (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN)

Cauliflower florets tossed with pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese, topped with plant-based pepperoni (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN) Veggie Hemp Bowl: Sweet potatoes, kale, chickpeas, and hemp seeds served over riced cauliflower and red quinoa with a turmeric and almond butter dressing (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

Sweet potatoes, kale, chickpeas, and hemp seeds served over riced cauliflower and red quinoa with a turmeric and almond butter dressing (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) Buddha Bowl: Sweet potatoes, kale, and chili coated chickpeas served over riced cauliflower with creamy tahini sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

Sweet potatoes, kale, and chili coated chickpeas served over riced cauliflower with creamy tahini sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) Plant Based Burrito Bowl: Cilantro rice mixed with riced cauliflower, plant-based “beef,” roasted corn, and black beans tossed in a jalapeno crema (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

Cilantro rice mixed with riced cauliflower, plant-based “beef,” roasted corn, and black beans tossed in a jalapeno crema (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) Enchilada Bowl: A corn tortilla layered in-between riced cauliflower, black beans, and vegetables topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN)

A corn tortilla layered in-between riced cauliflower, black beans, and vegetables topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN) Mexican Style Street Corn: Roasted corn off the cob coated in a sauce made with sour cream, chili powder and a dash of lime and topped with cotija cheese (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN)

Roasted corn off the cob coated in a sauce made with sour cream, chili powder and a dash of lime and topped with cotija cheese (GLUTEN FREE & VEGETARIAN) Gochujang Chow Mein: Zucchini noodles, carrots, broccoli, bell peppers, green beans, and edamame in a spicy red chili gochujang sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Kroger which demonstrates our ability to expand Tattooed Chef’s distribution into conventional grocery,” said Sam Galletti, President and CEO of Tattooed Chef. “Kroger is one of the largest food retailers in the United States and we are excited to offer consumers more access to our innovative portfolio of plant based products.”

“We are committed to bringing brand new concepts for delicious plant based meals to the marketplace, made with quality ingredients and simple to prepare,” said Sarah Galletti, Founder and the Tattooed Chef. “Our continued innovation is transforming the frozen aisle and we’re just getting started.”

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com ​.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” “trend,” “accelerate,” “continues,” “opportunities,” “next,” “increase,” “runway,” “guidance” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Tattooed Chef's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: uncertainty surrounding the ultimate success of Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce platform; the need to prove Tattooed Chef’s ability to build brand awareness and continue to launch innovative products; continued acceptance of Tattooed Chef branded products by new retail customers; Tattooed Chef’s ability to increase in-store count and points of distribution; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Tattooed Chef; competition and the ability of the business to grow and manage growth profitably; the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing requirements; costs related to our recent business combination; anticipated but unpredictable increased costs associated with our transition to a public company; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with our recent business combination, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other factors identified in past and future filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak. Tattooed Chef undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Catherine McNally

[email protected]