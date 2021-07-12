APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Prepares for Growth as S-1 Registration Statement Now Effective

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. ( ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is pleased to announce that as of July 6, 2021 its form S-1 has been declared effective by the Securities & Exchange Commission.



The Company intends to use any net proceeds received from the offering to grow revenue using their dual pronged business execution model, which involves increasing the marketing budgets of all three of APPlife’s in-house ecommerce and cloud-based business platforms; B2BCHX, Rooster Essentials and Office Hop. In addition, the Company intends to pursue acquisition targets that are currently operating in growing markets and generating revenue. In achieving these objectives, APPlife believes that it could prepare for uplisting to the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (“NASDAQ”) Capital Market in late 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

The Company’s July 6, 2021 Form S-1 filing may be found on the Securities & Exchange Commission web page at www.sec.gov, as well as within the Company’s Investor Relation section of its home page.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The “Go To” eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing daily essentials to your doorstep.

B2BCHX - Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop - A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms began beta testing in May 2021 and will be commercially available over the summer.

Global Hemp Services - APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits. Currently in beta and expected to launch full commercial operations in July 2021.

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: [email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.



