ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 5-Jul-21 53,775 581.14 31,250,556.14 6-Jul-21 53,754 581.35 31,249,710.51 7-Jul-21 53,408 585.14 31,251,103.71 8-Jul-21 54,915 569.07 31,250,248.41 9-Jul-21 54,148 577.13 31,250,689.74

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).