ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|5-Jul-21
|53,775
|581.14
|31,250,556.14
|6-Jul-21
|53,754
|581.35
|31,249,710.51
|7-Jul-21
|53,408
|585.14
|31,251,103.71
|8-Jul-21
|54,915
|569.07
|31,250,248.41
|9-Jul-21
|54,148
|577.13
|31,250,689.74
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771
