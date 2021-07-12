Reflect Scientific - Resurgence in the Cannabis Market

OREM, Utah, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, is looking at indications of an improved marketplace for the Cryometrix solvent chillers used to process the raw cannabis plant material.



The covid-19 pandemic put a lot of markets on hold, but many are beginning to rebound. The CBD market is one of them, and Reflect Scientific is riding the recovery wave. One report indicates the global cannabidiol market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028. The patented Cryometrix L-80 MAX and LITE solvent chillers are designed to process raw cannabis plant materials rapidly. The chilled solvent selectively and efficiently extracts the active cannabinoids and terpenes from the plant material leaving behind the chlorophyll and waxes. Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, “The solvent chillers are field-proven and were taking off when the pandemic hit. We see new orders for these products as the market starts back up. I believe there will be a strong recovery.”

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

