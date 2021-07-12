PolyPid Strengthens Executive Team, Appointing Dr. Anthony Senagore as Senior Medical Director

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD), a late-stage biopharma company focusing on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it has appointed leading colorectal surgeon Anthony J. Senagore, M.D., as its Senior Medical Director.



In his position, Dr. Senagore will be responsible for developing PolyPid’s medical infrastructure in the United States, and will contribute to the Company's NDA submission, approval and commercial launch of its lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , a novel drug product candidate designed to prevent surgical site infections (SSIs) by providing local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Senagore to the PolyPid team as we continue to advance toward commercialization of D-PLEX 100 ,” stated Amir Weisberg, CEO of PolyPid. “With near-term clinical and regulatory milestones ahead, Dr. Senagore’s experience as a practicing surgeon and biopharmaceutical innovator, as well as his unique understanding of the budgeting process of hospital systems, will prove invaluable to our pursuit to reduce the clinical and financial burden of surgical site infections.”

Anthony J. Senagore, M.D., is a colorectal surgeon with a long track record of academic surgery practice and significant experience in healthcare start-up companies. He has served as Professor of Surgery at several prestigious academic medical centers, including University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Central Michigan University College of Medicine, the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and Spectrum Health/Michigan State University. Dr. Senagore has experience with payment policy and health care economics with service on the AMA/CMA Relative Value Update Committee for 16 years and as Chair of the Practicing Physicians Advisory Committee for the Centers for Medicaid Services. In addition, Dr. Senagore has edited five textbooks in colon and rectal surgery and authored over 230 peer-reviewed publications and 25 textbook chapters.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Senagore said, “Despite advancements in health technologies, SSIs remain the most prevalent type of surgery related healthcare acquired infection, burdening our economy and reducing the quality of care. I am thrilled to join PolyPid and help lead the company toward its goal of preventing the risk of SSIs to protect patients, facilitate the recovery journey, and alleviate unnecessary healthcare costs.”

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD) is a Phase 3 biopharmaceutical company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

For additional company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Dr. Anthony J. Senagore

Anthony J. Senagore, M.D., is a colorectal surgeon with a long record of academic surgery practice. In his previous roles, Dr. Senagore served as the Chief Strategy Officer for Genetesis, a privately-held medical technology company, and consulted for several healthcare start-up companies. He has also served as Professor of Surgery at several prestigious academic medical centers, including the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Central Michigan University College of Medicine, University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine, Michigan State University's Spectrum Health and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Dr. Senagore has served as Chair of the Colorectal Surgery Residency Review Committee for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, President of the Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery. Dr. Senagore is the past President of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons and Midwest Surgical Association. He also served on the Relative Value Update Committee for 16 years and as Chair of the Practicing Physicians Advisory Committee for the Centers for Medicaid Services. Dr. Senagore has significant experience in revenue cycle and capacity management for healthcare. In addition, during his career, he was involved in the development of many innovations in laparoscopic colorectal surgery and the field of enhanced recovery. Dr. Senagore earned his medical degree from Michigan State University (MSU), East Lansing, MI. He completed his residency in General Surgery at the Butterworth Hospital/MSU program. Dr. Senagore then completed a research fellowship and colon and rectal surgery residency at Ferguson Hospital on the Grand Rapids and East Lansing campuses of MSU. He later received his Master of Science degree in physiology from MSU and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, San Francisco, CA campus. Dr. Senagore has edited five textbooks in colon and rectal surgery and authored over 230 peer-reviewed publications and 25 textbook chapters.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its ongoing clinical trials and plans. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 5, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Corporate Contact

PolyPid, Ltd.

Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad

EVP & CFO

Tel: +972-747195700

Investor Contact

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

[email protected]

Media Contact

Nechama Feuerstein

551-444-0784

[email protected]



