Amesite Inc. to Present at the Sequire Blockchain Conference

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Amesite Inc. to Present at the Sequire Blockchain Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Presentation on Thursday, July 15th, 2021 at 12:30 PM ET

PR Newswire

DETROIT, July 12, 2021

DETROIT, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing advanced A.I. powered online learning ecosystems for business and higher education, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Blockchain Conference event on Thursday, July 15th at 12:30 PM ET. Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder and CEO of Amesite Inc, will be giving the presentation.

Amesite_Logo.jpg

"I look forward to sharing our story with the investment community at the Sequire Blockchain Conference," said Dr. Sastry. "To some people, blockchain is just a buzzword – but the reality is that blockchain is one of the most disruptive technologies we've seen in our lifetime – and it is here to stay. Businesses need to train people, to enable them to adapt, be more productive, and drive revenue – and Amesite, as a Microsoft Partner, is well-positioned to help."

Event: Amesite Inc. Presentation at the Sequire Blockchain Conference
Date: Thursday, July 15th, 2021
Time: 12:30 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation here.

Summary of Sequire Blockchain & Crypto Conference

This elite, 1-day only event will feature more than 15 leading Blockchain and Crypto companies, followed by talks with industry experts. The conference provides the perfect venue to unlock new investment opportunities in the Blockchain arena.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multibillion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.
Dave Gentry, CEO
[email protected]
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
(or) 407-491-4498

favicon.png?sn=DE39758&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesite-inc-to-present-at-the-sequire-blockchain-conference-301331225.html

SOURCE Amesite

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE39758&Transmission_Id=202107120730PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE39758&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment